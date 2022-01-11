I found the article concerning test drilling for Lithium in Oregon very interesting ("Test drilling OK’d for proposed lithium mine," Dec. 23 edition). Especially given the number of green new deal proposals before Congress. It made me wonder if all these proposals were designed to protect the earth or were there alternative motivating factors.
The Biden administration signed an executive order to strengthen the domestic lithium supply. Oregon Department of Geology and Minerals granted Australian-based company Jindalee Resources a permit to dig 39 test holes. The executive director of Jindalee estimated there could be more than 10 million tons of lithium. At $15,000 a ton that works out to around $150 billion from just one mine.
In light of what happened in the Ukraine concerning family members of politicians enriching themselves, I would like to know what politicians own stock in companies dealing in lithium. It appears to be a huge conflict of interest to vote for electric vehicles or renewable energy storage facilities if you own stock in the production and mining of lithium.
Since domestic production of lithium in the United States makes up only 1% of the world supply of lithium, this mine could be a cash cow for the investor. It just seems the push for green energy may be motivated by a push for greenbacks. I think all politicians should declare if they own any lithium stock in advance of any vote concerning green energy proposals. Just my thoughts.
Joe Mesteth
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.