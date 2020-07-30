In November 2000, Greg Smith was first elected to represent District 57 in the Oregon State House of Representatives. In the years since then, Greg has demonstrated himself to be honest, positive and extremely hardworking on behalf of the residents of his constituency. He has shown time and again his dedication to represent a portion of the state that is often overlooked and not heard. His keen commonsense insight into the strengths and challenges that face his region and his continual can-do attitude sets him apart from others.
Greg is a good listener. He demonstrates a willingness to learn and grow. He has shown time and again that he has not only the desire to lead and represent but the ability to do so well. Greg has taken a leadership role in the region to help its cities grow and develop. This is especially apparent in Hermiston, as this city has shown strong growth and economic development.
Greg is honest and caring. He has an ongoing concern for people and he carries that concern with him everywhere. Through the years in which I have known Greg Smith, he has demonstrated leadership skills, personal and public integrity, thoughtfulness and an ability to connect with people of all walks of life. These skills are exactly what we need in a representative for our district in the Oregon State House of Representatives.
I endorse Greg Smith and strongly encourage you to join me in that support as Greg makes his re election bid as the Oregon State Representative of House District 57.
Cathy Lloyd
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.