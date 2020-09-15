I want to publicly thank Rep. Greg Smith for his constant support of rural Eastern Oregon.
As a business owner in Morrow County for over 36 years, I know that job creation doesn’t start in Salem. It starts right here at home. It is achieved through strong leadership and the promotion of policies that encourage steady growth, support existing businesses, and attract new business.
Greg has been there for our business professionally and personally during our time in business. He is always a sound source of advice and he is always accessible. He truly cares about his community, its businesses and the people in it. He has helped us through many challenges and has been there to celebrate successes.
Greg Smith has demonstrated this kind of leadership through his common-sense approach to the challenges we continue to face. Time and time again, Rep. Smith has embraced his responsibility of supporting small businesses. His tireless efforts to bring in new business, while protecting local businesses, is commendable. We know that we can trust Greg to have our backs and be a strong voice in Salem.
Please join me in supporting Rep. Smith’s campaign for reelection.
Ken and Kaedene Bailey
Lexington
