I am writing in support for Patrick Gregg in his bid for Pendleton School Board Position 7. I know Pat both through youth activities in Pendleton, as well as through his law practice.
Pat Gregg is a dedicated volunteer for youth development in Pendleton. He is a den leader for Cub Scout Pack 745, a volunteer position in which he helps the scouts develop leadership and team-building skills. Two of Pat’s three children attend Pendleton schools, and he understands firsthand the struggles that students have faced during COVID-19 school closures, as well as the reopening of schools. Pat is invested in the long-term success of Pendleton students.
Professionally, Pat is a thoughtful listener and a strong advocate for his clients. He has demonstrated the ability to listen objectively, consider multiple perspectives to a problem, and provide practical solutions. If elected to the Pendleton School Board, we would all benefit from his legal perspective and advocacy skills.
Brent Keeler
Pendleton
