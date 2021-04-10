I am writing this letter to express my support for Pat Gregg, who is running for Pendleton School Board, Position 7. I have known Pat for over 10 years and find him to be intelligent, hard-working and invested in Pendleton.
Pat is a true leader who cares about this community. Since moving to Pendleton, Pat has served as a board member of the Umatilla County Historical Society, Cason’s Place and Pendleton on Wheels, in addition to the many professional organizations to which he belongs.
He and his wife Jill have three young children who attend (or will soon attend) Pendleton public schools, so he has a dedicated interest in our local schools.
Please join me in voting for Pat Gregg for Pendleton School Board, Position 7.
Darcey Ridgway
Pendleton
