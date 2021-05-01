I am writing in support of Patrick Gregg for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board. Pat is a devoted family man who will bring his vision, expertise and dedication to the Pendleton School Board.
Pat is a proactive volunteer who has shown his commitment to local and state organizations past and present, such as serving as a lawyer representative for the state of Oregon, serving on a Merit Selection panel, president of the Umatilla/Morrow Bar Association, a member of the board of directors for the Umatilla County Historical Society, leader for Pendleton's Cub Scout Pack, a board member of Cason’s Place, and the Pendleton on Wheels bicycle club.
The decisions the Pendleton School Board will make in the coming years will determine the opportunities our students will enjoy for the rest of their lives. Pat has shown through his own life’s journey that education is paramount. As a successful lawyer and business owner, Pat takes the time to do his homework and fully understand the issues that he is working on from every angle. He will apply these same critical thinking skills as a school board member.
Pat Gregg is a serious candidate, who has a devotion to the Pendleton schools, and will help ensure that our students receive the education they need to be successful citizens of the 21st century.
Please join me is supporting this qualified candidate, Patrick Gregg, for the Pendleton School Board, Position 7.
Gail Turner
Pendleton
