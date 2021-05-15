I write in support of Patrick Gregg for the Pendleton School District, Position 7. I have practiced law with Pat for over 10 years. Pat is a good friend and an asset to this community.
Pat has the skillset and the life experience to serve on the Pendleton School Board. Pat is an excellent listener and team player. His work as a lawyer has required him to participate in numerous mediations in which he advocates zealously for his clients while helping them find favorable and creative solutions. Pat has the right balance of assertiveness and compassion. On the school board, Pat will be a zealous advocate for our children’s education.
One of Pat’s best skills is that he is an independent thinker and a person of integrity. He is not coming to the board with any particular agenda except to make the Pendleton School District the best it can be. When there are tough decisions to be made, we can count on Pat to make the right ones.
Pat cares deeply about our children’s education. He understands the importance of education and the role it plays in preparing our children for the next level. His focus will be on making sure every student has the opportunity to excel and achieve.
Pat is committed to working with all individuals at all levels to improve our school district. Pat understands the importance of working with administrators, teachers, and support staff.
I urge you to support Patrick Gregg for the Pendleton School District.
Jennifer Currin
Pendleton
