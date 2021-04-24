We are supporting Patrick Gregg for Position 7 of the Pendleton School District Board.
He and his wife Jill are committed to this community. They have two young children in the public school system and their third will follow suit when he begins kindergarten. We feel fortunate to have someone like Patrick that wishes to give back to this community.
His young family is committed to a strong public education for all. He told me that "his own public education offered him and others many opportunities. He intends to insure that those same opportunities exist for all school age children in our community."
His wife has demonstrated strong support for students through her work in the high school Aspire program. Together they will continue to forge a strong partnership for high quality education in Pendleton.
Margaret and Bruce Gianotti
Pendleton
