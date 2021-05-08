I am excited to see a great guy like Patrick Gregg running for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board. I got to know Pat professionally before knowing he was a family man. We’ve work together on Real Estate transactions and I’ve always appreciated his expertise, level head and professionalism.
In several conversations that I have had with Pat, he has demonstrated not only his knowledge of the law, but also his insight and ability to interpret the law to those who may not have experience or full understanding. He’s kind and patient in dealings with my office and our mutual clients. I’ve always appreciated that about him.
It was later at a community event when I met Pat’s wife, Jill, and their three boys. I don’t know them intimately, but it’s obvious by just being in their presence that they’re a great family. I admire them as parents — involved, loving, real, all things that I feel are key in navigating parenthood and life in general.
It is without reservation that I endorse and fully support Patrick’s bid for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board.
Genna Banica
Pendleton
