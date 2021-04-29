I write to show my wholehearted support for Patrick Gregg in the upcoming election for the Pendleton School Board Position 7.
I have had the opportunity to get to know Patrick professionally over the last few years and have been able to see firsthand his ability to analyze and navigate tough situations. His work ethic and his dedication to the city of Pendleton are unparalleled. Patrick shows up for Pendleton every day.
Patrick has three beautiful children with his wife, Jill, who are attending, or soon will be attending, school in Pendleton. Patrick has always expressed his passion about the importance of education. With all three of his children soon attending school, I believe it is in his nature as a person to do what is most important, not only for the future education of his children, but for the Pendleton School District as a whole.
I trust that Patrick will make informed and well thought-out decisions for the Pendleton School District, and I trust that Patrick will make decisions that directly benefit the education of our children, create a safe and diverse educational setting, and to support and protect the livelihoods of our teachers.
If elected to the Pendleton School Board Position 7, I have no doubt in my mind Patrick will fill the position remarkably.
Eva Smith
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.