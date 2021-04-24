We are writing in support of Patrick Gregg for Position 7 of the Pendleton School Board.
Patrick has displayed the commitment, discipline, talent and integrity necessary to become a serious professional who is widely respected by his peers, clients and within the community. More importantly, Patrick is a concerned parent and community member who understands not only the need for quality education, but also for a high-performance organization and system.
His abilities for critical thinking, combined with his compassion and respect for contrary opinions, make him a valuable resource in shaping our educational system to be forward thinking and fair.
On a leadership and development side, Patrick understands the need for supporting our teachers and staff members so they too can achieve their goals and aspirations. His communication style is open and honest, and we believe he will make a valuable addition to our school board.
As a neighbor, we are impressed with the time, effort, and patience he displays with his family.
Again, please join us in supporting Patrick Gregg for Position 7 of the Pendleton School Board.
Arne and Linda Swanson
Pendleton
