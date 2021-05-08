I write in support of Patrick Gregg for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board.
Having served on a number of boards myself, including the Northwest Power Planning Council, Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Oregon State Board of Higher Education, I know the skills and dedication required of a good board member. I have known Patrick Gregg for over 10 years and believe he is an excellent choice and would serve our community well as a member of the school board. He is intelligent, thoughtful, and will research and analyze all sides of a particular issue before reaching a decision. In addition, his position as a parent of school-age children and a business owner in our community is a valuable voice to have on our school board.
One of the key attributes of a good board member is the ability to work well with others and to consider viewpoints other than their own. By virtue of his legal training and experience Patrick has these skills, and I have seen him put them to good use in his practice. He is fair minded and level headed in his dealings with others. I am confident he will apply these same skills if he is elected to the Pendleton School Board.
Please join me in voting for Patrick Gregg for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board.
Henry Lorenzen
Pendleton
