I am writing in support of Patrick Gregg for the Pendleton School Board.
It is wonderful when someone of Pat’s talent is willing to give back to our community in such an important way. He is a good listener and trained to think outside the box. His professional background would add a valuable perspective. He has a true passion for our community and, as a father of three boys, he has a vested interest in making our schools and helping our youths be the best they can be.
Join me is supporting Patrick Gregg for the Pendleton School Board.
Jef Farley
Pendleton
