I am writing to endorse Pat Gregg for the Pendleton School District Board Position 7.
Pat will make a great addition to our school board. I have known Pat since he first moved to Pendleton in 2009 and started his family with his wife, Jill. Pat and Jill have three young children, two of whom are in the Pendleton school system.
Pat is hard working, intelligent, and able to work with everyone. Pat’s background as a lawyer makes him highly qualified to be on the school board.
Please join me in voting for Pat Gregg for the Pendleton School District Board.
Dorothy O'Rourke
Pendleton
