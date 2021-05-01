Please join me in voting for Patrick Gregg for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board. I am confident that he is up for the challenge to strengthen our district.
I have known Pat going on six years. During this time, I have always been impressed with his levelheaded decision making and his ability to articulate his ideas. He is invested in the community and his professional expertise will be an invaluable asset.
As a parent to local students, he will bring an excellent perspective to the Pendleton School Board. He has always played an active and supportive role in the education and activities of his children. I have had the firsthand opportunity to witness Pat's commitment to his family and career. I know he will bring this same level of commitment to the board. His personal drive is well suited for this role and I have no doubt that he will work hard to support students, teachers, and administrators.
Alyssa Alexander
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.