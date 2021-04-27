I encourage each of you to vote for Joey GrosJacques to Position 4 of the Pendleton School District Board of Directors. I have had the honor to know Joey throughout the last four years in my professional and personal life.
One of the first things I learned about Joey is that he is always prepared, a strong collaborator, a careful listener, and will always put students first when making the challenging decisions. He will make tough decisions in order to expand equitable opportunity for all students.
Joey's "students first" approach knows that continuing to retain quality teachers in the district is valuable to students education. He knows the community and area well and the priorities that should be present to help with retention, a common issue in many rural districts in Oregon.
Joey is a strong believer in Career and Technical Education. He understands that not every student is always college bound, and that offering and expanding courses in CTE is vital in secondary schools in order to get students ready for careers in the community, trade schools and other vocational opportunities. In fact, I reached out to him for ideas while I was co-creating a statewide scholarship for students interested in career and technical trade schools/ certificates for community college programs.
I urge you to vote for Joey GrosJacques to Position 4 for the Pendleton School District because he believes in an equitable education, students first, and his passion for CTE programs and the benefits they provide.
Charlie Hall
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.