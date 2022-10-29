A fist of brutality has risen over our world, in Ukraine, and at least Italy, Venezuela, Iran, African nations, North Korea. The USA influences the rest of the world far more than most Americans realize. It is little wonder immigration is sharply increased everywhere that offers some safety and opportunity.
Fists grab and also restrict. "Hand over fist" speaks of financial gain. It's also an attitude, of bullying, fighting and close-mindedness — I hate to say selfishness.
Open hands welcome, work, give and also receive. They represent an attitude of listening, reasoning and finding solutions. You can hold onto an open hand.
Our Congress is voting heavy-handedly along party lines, our incumbent Rep. Cliff Bentz has not been an exception. Party reputation, not constituents, has been his guide: he has not believed the 2020 election was honest. Veterans, seniors and women's health, reducing inflation have received his no vote. It's a closed and pounding fist.
Joe Yetter is running against Bentz: meeting Joe was a warm handshake. He is not a politician: he is very intelligent, tackles issues and will vote his conscience for the sake of his constituents and for the democracy of our nation. Dr. Joe's is a heart made large by decades of varying medical expertise overseas, combining health needs with international and military experience. In retirement, he farms. With his broad horizons he has also shown individual concern.
Joe Yetter has won my vote. Please study our congressional candidates and have the courage to vote your conscience.
JeanAnn Mitchell
Milton-Freewater
