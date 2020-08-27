Readers of the East Oregonian may remember that Sen. Bill Hansell and I are friends and colleagues. During my visit in 2018, he and I went to Wallowa County to learn about their proposed new clinic that would combine primary care and behavioral health services.
During the 2019 session, we worked together to obtain lottery bond funding for the project. When the state was unable to issue lottery bonds due to insufficient funding, Hansell and I once again worked together to find alternative funding for this important project. He also made sure the Port of Morrow Head Start project got my attention.
As a result of our work together, prioritizing health and services to young children, we were able to find alternative funds these two important projects. While I am sure Rep. Greg Smith also cares about these projects, neither of my fellow co-chairs of Ways & Means nor I have had a conversation with him about them since early in 2019.
Finally, as a physician, I support Hansell's decision to stay in Athena during the special (legislative) sessions. It was the right choice for him given health issues that make him higher risk.
Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Portland/Beaverton
Salem
