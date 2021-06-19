Totalitarianism: A system of government that is centralized and dictatorial and requires complete subservience to the state. Anyone noticing the trend with Oregon and the United States? One would have to be a rock not to.
Before totalitarian was a relativity new word, it used to be called tyranny, i.e., a concept or form of government or political system that prohibits opposition parties, restricts individual opposition to the state and its claims, and exercises an extremely high degree of control over public and private life.
Anarchy: A state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority. Portland is in a state of anarchy due to weak leaders and a weak governor. There is no law and order. If we had a governor like Tom McCall, Robert Straub or Sen. Maurine Neuberger, Portland would be the great city it once was.
Our elected leaders now use the law of contradiction, which implies that Gov. Kate Brown could not simultaneously hold the COVID-19 pandemic renders church services dangerous to allow, and also that massive protest marches are fine.
I have been to a couple of countries that have reeducation camps, where brainwashing is used to reeducate the dingers of Bibles, guns and free thinking. Propaganda is used daily on most of the news media and by our leaders. Say it often enough and soon one believes it. We do not need reeducation camps, we have them in schools and colleges. Remember Nika Khrushchev? His speech at the United Nations, while pounding his shoe on the podium, said, "We will not bury you, you will bury yourselves." That was 1959. I was 13 and it frightened me.
I thought that our country was open, trusting and right over wrong, that we would never let that happen. Mistaken I was.
Finally, I had no choice being born white. I am not a white supremacist, homophobe, sycophant or any other gaggle of names and labels those liberals throw at me. I have never met anyone that chose their color of skin. By the way, we fought a world war over the polices that the United States are pursuing now.
Just remember doublethink, i.e. George Orwell's "1964," Arthur Koester’s "Darkness at Noon," Aldous Huxley’s "Brave New World," and C. S. Lewis' "That Hideous Strength." These should be mandatory reading, as once they were.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
