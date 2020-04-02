I’d like to commend the faculty, staff and students of Blue Mountain Community College. In a constantly changing COVID-19 environment, they have been amazing. Faculty have quickly put as many classes as possible online. For some, this has been a herculean task in such a short time. I am amazed at how quickly they have adapted.
Students are worrying if they have a job, as the restaurant where they worked closed; if they will ever play their favorite sport competitively again; they are learning how to manage all their classes online and, more importantly, can they get all the classes they need to graduate. Staff have learned how to offer services utilizing social distancing or Zoom and phone calls without question. They have worked hard to lower students’ stress levels and minimized concerns about their own well-being. Students First and service to BMCC has been evident in every discussion and change.
I am the one who is supposed to comfort people and reassure them about our future. Almost daily, several people check in to make sure I am OK and ask how I am holding up. I am honored to work at a community college where it is obvious in every person that they care about their fellow humans. I hear people around the world say to be nice to each other during this pandemic; all they need to do is look to BMCC for examples of how it is supposed to be. This is a truly special place.
Dennis Bailey-Fougnier
President, BMCC
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.