The current health crisis has turned our world upside down, wreaking havoc on our daily way of life in ways we never could have envisioned. Yet, it has also created opportunities, and demonstrated how our neighbors and communities can rise to a challenge.
In particular, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the employees of our public schools — this crisis has highlighted how crucial our public schools are to our communities and sense of well-being. The role of public education is vast — classroom instruction, meals, band concerts, transportation, athletics, mental health, as well as the social component — and the recent events have made me appreciate and applaud how quickly our school staff have responded to ensure our kids get the support they need.
A sincere “tip of the hat” and thank you to all of our public education employees.
Scott Rogers
Athena
