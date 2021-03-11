I must write to express my alarm at the proposed House Bill 3115. As I read it, this gives over all public spaces, city, county and state parks, sidewalks, city parking structures, city halls, public trails, to a homeless and transient population without regard to, input from, or concern for the rest of the people who live in Oregon and pay the taxes to support and maintain these public facilities and spaces.
To invite the homeless to camp in the places where children play, families picnic, seniors walk, and people exercise is simply a terrible, irresponsible idea. Homeless camps are an unsanitary, unhealthy, dirty, dangerous public health hazard, a trashed blight on our cities, and their spread to public spaces should not be encouraged and supported by measures, such as the poorly considered HB 3115.
There is no question the problem of homelessness and all the attendant subsets of drug abuse, mental and emotional instability, poverty, crime and random violence need to be addressed at a governmental level, but HB 3115 is not the tool for the job and will not accomplish the desired and necessary solution, but will in fact only exacerbate the troubles.
Ray Horton
Portland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.