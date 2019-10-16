Hermiston is a “can-do” community. Residents know the value of a good education, and that an investment in schools today will pay off for years to come.
Residents have the opportunity this November to again invest in Hermiston education by approving Measure 30-130. It’s a fiscally responsible proposal to address overcrowding in elementary schools and at the high school caused by the significant population growth of the area.
The school district listened to voters after the last bond vote. It reduced its funding request, paid off additional debt, and selected bond projects that focus on increasing classroom space to help keep class sizes smaller.
They are making a request that will not increase residents’ school bond tax rates. This bond will not only address overcrowding but will spur private investment by showing Hermiston is a city that takes its future seriously. We’re proud to support Measure 30-130 and this unique opportunity for Hermiston to invest in its students and its future. We encourage voters to vote yes on Measure 30-130.
Rep. Greg and Sherri Smith
Heppner
