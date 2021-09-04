I would like to take this opportunity to commend the East Oregonian for its coverage of the Greater Hermiston CityFest with Andrew Palau. CityFest is just another shining example of the sacrifice of time, talent and treasure that people in the Greater Hermiston area will make to bring an event of this magnitude to benefit the people of our community.
If you were able to attend one of the events, I am sure that you will agree with me that the message was hope filled and you left the event with a greater appreciation for how our Lord can work in our lives even during these challenging times.
I also pray that many people were touched by the message of Christ's saving grace and will put into action their commitment to living a holy life (not just for the Saints like St. Mother Teresa).
We are blessed in our area to have a plethora of faith communities who are more than willing to reach out and welcome anyone who desires to grow in their faith. Christ reminds us in His parables that all we need is faith the size of a mustard seed and a willing spirit.
I would strongly encourage everyone to prayerfully consider strengthening their faith by attending a church service this weekend. Again, I thank the EO for covering this event and, as Father Maxwell prayed at Mass Monday morning at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, let us all pray for the safety of those who attended. May God bless you.
Kristin Smalley
Hermiston
