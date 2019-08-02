By way of introduction, I purchased Universal Realty in October of 2018, which we now operate the John L. Scott real estate franchise in the same location. A few weeks ago I was touring an out-of-state investor who was looking for land to help address the lack of affordable housing in the area.
As we were touring the sites, the investor said, "Look at that." He was looking at an American flag in the yard of a resident. As we drove through the city of Hermiston, he would say, "And there is another one, and another one, and another one." Finally, he stated, "You just do not see that kind of patriotism in California." I was so proud to hear that statement, I wanted to share it with you.
This is one of many reasons we live in rural America and do business in Hermiston. A proud patriotic community that shares our same values is why we specifically choose the Hermiston community and do business here. Therefore, I wanted to share that your patriotism is recognized by others as they visit. It is an act all of Hermiston can be proud.
This is one of many demonstrations by the community that we at John L. Scott Real Estate are so proud to be a part of your/our community.
Dennis Gisi
Walla Walla
