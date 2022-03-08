It is always easier for me to put words on paper versus trying to say everything I want to say to a room full of people.
First, on behalf of the Hermiston Police Department Christmas Express program, we would like to thank Mayor Dr. Dave Drotzmann for nominating this incredible annual event for the 2021 Award of Merit at the Distinguished Citizens Awards.
Second, we are grateful to the selection committee for recognizing this program. Countless volunteers have supported this program financially, physically, and even spiritually over the 53 years, it has existed. Our intent is to provide a hand-up every Christmas season.
Once a year, the mayor and members of the Hermiston City Council meet with department heads in a goal-setting session. For the last couple of years, we have talked about taking a pause and recognizing a “win” as they occur. We do this not in a braggadocious way, rather to give credit where credit is due.
The Christmas Express program is a win for this entire community, and we are blessed to be a part of it.
Chief Jason Edmiston
Hermiston Police Department
