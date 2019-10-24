When I came to Hermiston as superintendent of schools in 1991, we had about 3,500 students in six schools. Today, 28 years later, we have almost 6,000 students in seven schools. Though some remodeling has been accomplished, four replacement schools built and many temporary portable classrooms brought in, our student population is almost 2,500 more than in 1991, with only one additional school. Classrooms are needed, and schools are over capacity.
As I recall, Rocky Heights Elementary is sneaking up on 60 years old. By the way, 60 years is the average lifespan of a school in America. A school gets a great deal of wear and tear from its use by students as well as the many community groups who use the schools well into the night. I can assure you that the maintenance needs of old schools are a money pit, not to mention the unmet safety needs for students, staff and the community. To draw an analogy, I don’t see many of us driving a 1959 car as our daily driver.
Our schools are in need of more capacity for our present student population and some room for future growth. Plus, our schools need to be safe, up-to-date and efficient.
As an educator in Oregon since 1967, I have seen a great many school bond plans presented to the public by superintendents and school boards. This is a very good plan. I urge you to vote for capacity, safety and efficiency in our Hermiston schools.
Jer Pratton
Hermiston
