This year, the selection committee for the Hermiston Distinguished Citizens Banquet hit a home run with the persons/entities that were recognized and honored. At previous banquets, the Woman of the Year and Man of the Year awards were saved for the end. This year, the Man of the Year award was first. Why? Here’s why — because Ken Huber immediately left the celebration to get on the road and assist with bringing home our friend and co-worker who recently lost his battle with COVID-19.
Ken arrived at the fire station on Westland Road around 8:50 p.m. and was greeted by numerous police vehicles, fire vehicles, and personal vehicles of friends all wanting to pay respect to our friend, Glen Phillips. Ken then participated in a procession, driving Glen on a ride past the police and fire station one last time.
Hermiston is a great place because of selfless people like Ken Huber.
Jason Edmiston
Hermiston
