This year for the first time, I tried Hermiston’s free Thanksgiving meal. What a wonderful surprise! It was absolutely delicious and the portions were so generous.

I just would like to take a few moments to say “thank you” to everyone who made this possible. It’s a wonderful thing that you are doing for our community.

Beverly Stoddard

Echo

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.