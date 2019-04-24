What if I told you the state can raise revenue, reduce health care costs and save thousands of lives from cancer and preventable death? It’s simple: Raise the price of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death and causes nearly 30% of cancer deaths. My second mom Shirley was to be at my college graduation. She died three months before that day came from tobacco-related cancer. I miss Shirley so much. Saving lives from cancer matters to me.
I support our lawmakers in Salem as they consider a $2 per pack cigarette tax increase and a price increase on all other tobacco products including e-cigarettes. Kids are using e-cigarettes at alarming rates and we must protect them from a lifetime of addiction. Making tobacco products more expensive helps people who smoke quit and ensures kids never start.
A $2 per pack cigarette tax increase would cut Oregon’s youth smoking rates by 21% and save 13,700 lives from a premature death. Additionally, the state would save about $1 billion in long-term health care costs as smoking rates declined, while raising hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue.
Sounds like a winning combination.
As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer advocate, I support this tobacco tax increase. I urge Senator Hansell and State Representative Greg Barreto to support it too. Let’s reduce the burden of tobacco.
Karen Malcolm
Pendleton
