My mother and father, Leo and Helen Koffler, moved to Umatilla County in 1951. My dad, after starting his railroad career in the Dakotas, moved here for a good job with stability. He worked at the Hinkle Rail Yard for more than 30 years, retiring with a good pension.
The UPRR at Hinkle allowed my parents to raise five children. We settled in Echo with all of us graduating from high school there. The salary and benefits were reasonable. The work was honest. My dad was a telegrapher before the time of computers. He typed up train orders and handled other office duties. He typed using only his two index fingers and he was the fastest typist I have ever seen. He worked with many other folks, Deke Stensrud, Bert Rozema and Nelson Pate to name a few, who provided for families, filled the schools with kids and added to the economy of the area.
Now I read that the bosses in Omaha are gutting the workforce at Hinkle, probably tied to some corporate plan to make additional profits and boost stock price by economizing, centralizing and laying people off. I understand it. It's an all too common game plan. I don’t have to like it.
The problem is I still have friends that work at Hinkle. They are five, 10 or 20 years into a career and busy raising their own family. They will find other work. There are lots of jobs around the area. Will they have the right training? Maybe not. Will the pay and benefits be as good? Probably not.
Let's hope many of the jobs being created in the area feature longevity, stability and a future. I think that is a tall order.
George Koffler
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.