i just read the article on the joint meeting at Wildhorse casino, where the mayor of Hermiston and Dr. Jeremy Anderson laid the blame (for the rise in COVID-19 cases) at the feet of the Latino population, and mainly at the field labor force in Umatilla County. Nothing makes my blood boil more than when someone makes a remark like this.
Of course Mirasol has higher numbers — they handle predominately Hispanic patients. I suggest they keep their comments to themselves, or at least go to any of the restaurants, bars and Walmart.
Just like the Aug. 5 protest at the courthouse, all these people who refuse to mask up and say their rights are being violated have a huge impact also. People who came across the river because we were open for business also contributed to this. And if the majority of people believe the Latino community is to blame also, then I suggest you get tested, get your negative results and find yourself a local farmer who needs assistance and do your part to keep this down. I could go on and on but since I am limited to space, I guess I have to stop.
Believe it or not, Hermiston is getting a reputation as being quite racist. You need the labor force, but you don't want to accept them into your community. Next time you see someone with out a mask, tell them they are violating your right to be disease-free. We have just as much right too.
Ray Gonzalez
Stanfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.