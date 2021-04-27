The fact that COVID-19 cases in the county have rapidly increased since businesses were allowed to open up and the fact that vaccinations are now available to everyone over 16, I am suggesting that businesses should refuse service to people who have not been vaccinated.
For years businesses have refused service to customers who were not wearing shoes or shirts. People seemingly accepted this minor offense without complaint. How could they complain about something as major as this? We need to keep our schools and businesses open, and the only way it appears this is going to happen is the general population be responsible.
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.