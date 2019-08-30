I am a veteran waiting on my SSI and working on bettering my VA  benefits. When I applied for my SSI I was told over the phone I  couldn't work.

I was working, had a full-time job as a forklift driver for Smith's and  had a place to live. I had some health issues. When I applied for  assistance, I was told that I pretty much had to become homeless to  get any benefits and help. I've been homeless off and on since 2001  when my wife left me and our three kids. The daughters went to live  with Grandma and my son went with me.

I've lived with friends, lost everything I owned, including what I was  going to leave my grandkids. My life gone, I started over, life gone  again. I'm 62 years old. Four times I have been assaulted by knives,  jumped by 11 teenagers at one time. I took care of that and showed  them this old vet still has it. I've been run off the road three times, hit and  run once.

I try to help keep the parks clean. We, the homeless, help the police  find stolen property. There are quite a lot of us that do work. But you  say there is no help, can't find a place to use. What about the old  cineplex? It's been sitting there for how many years collecting dust.  Most of us homeless are veterans with carpentering and construction  experience. We could go in and put in all volunteer work. Maybe  someone might donate lumber.

All of us get food stamps and if we had a place to cook we could share  by putting in $50 a month, making it possible for us to have healthy  meals. If the town is willing to help us, we will help you tenfold. We are  not dumb. We hear and see things every day.

Please, we are not all bad.  All that we ask if for you to remember, we are all the same in God's  eyes.

David Kelly

Pendleton

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.