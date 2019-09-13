In response to "Homeless a drain on society," Humphrey is correct. The homeless situation needs to be addressed or we will suffer like Portland with trash, used needles and unwashed people on our streets. I don't believe that he would agree with lining them up and shooting them, a solution that would indeed rid us of the problem but would leave us with blood on our hands. However, he seems to be in favor of jailing or driving them from our town using the law. After all, we don't need a bunch of people around looking for free stuff. This way they can be contained in a cell away from our sight or they can go outside of the city limits to die where we won't see them. Perhaps instituting the Sundown Laws that Pendleton had at one time would help. His plan of getting them off drugs and getting mental health is quite humane.
The problem with Humphrey's rant is that we are dealing with human beings. Humans don't fit into nice little manageable cubbyholes. Some have jobs but don't earn enough to keep a home, and others have tapped out with medical expenses they cannot meet, while still others had a bit of bad luck. Not all of them are druggies. Not all of them are thieves and some who are thieves are just trying to survive. All of the homeless are humans and deserve to be treated with humane respect.
With the inequality in our society where four people own more than the bottom 50%, wages kept low over the last several decades and prices rising, the tanking of our economy, which will affect 90% of us, and the worsening ecological disaster we are facing, we can expect the numbers of the homeless to rise. Passing and enforcing laws that negatively affect the homeless will not address the problem. What would be smart is to accept that we have a growing problem and plan for it.
The first part of the plan, and this goes for the rest of the country as well, is to grow up, stop playing cowboy and face our problems head-on instead of allowing them to be covered up. It will be necessary to cease name-calling and look at our fellows as humans and not libtards, rethugs or racist names. The second part would involve looking at where all the money is, who runs things and what are wages in comparison to prices. The third step would be to identify unused resources that could be repurposed. An important part of the plan is to ask the homeless what they think. We could extend this to those who are just hanging on. After all the information is collected, we can then have a public discussion on how we can deal with the problem.
If we confront the problem in a rational manner, conflicts could be reduced and we could make Pendleton a model others could follow.
Ira White
Pendleton
