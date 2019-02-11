I have had very little contact with homeless people, like most residents in Pendleton. The last few months have opened my eyes. It is a problem in Pendleton and most of these homeless do not choose to live this way.
The Salvation Army provide a lot of help for the homeless in Pendleton. A place to get a good meal and help finding other places where they can get the help they need, like Lifeways, Catholic food bank, warming station and a lot of the churches in Pendleton. I know there are others who also help.
Some of the help is financed with our taxes, the majority are financed by donations. We need to support these charities who rely on us for funds.
I give to the Salvation Army when I can and know the Salvation Army has a good record as to how the funds are spent. If you are looking for somewhere to make a donation you can't go wrong with the Salvation Army.
Rex Morehouse
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.