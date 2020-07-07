A homeless shelter a fenceline away from a city park and sports complex?
The only proposed location of the Stepping Stones homeless shelter is next door to a city park. Helping those facing homelessness is needed and should be in a location away from where our children play, not next door to our parks. Drug paraphernalia and needles that are currently littered along Harper Road and the canal behind the sports complex will inevitably end up in the park and hands of children if Stepping Stones bulldozes past this glaring concern.
Business owners surrounding the proposed location already battle with theft and drug paraphernalia littered by people walking to and from the proposed location. It is irresponsible, dangerous, and a serious liability to propose such a location.
As residents of Hermiston, you are responsible and obliged to keep our children and families safe. Please urge Stepping Stones and the city of Hermiston to consider a more safe location.
Kim Cimmiyotti
Portland
