I think it would be in the best interest of Umatilla County to think in terms of an it-takes-a-village-approach when planning the homeless encampment. Most people take the approach that get the homeless off the streets and out of sight. Put a roof over their heads and keep them out of the elements.
That is just putting a bandage on a gaping wound. To effect real change you have to address the root cause of the homelessness. This is where you need a village to address the issues.
I would seek out input from various community stakeholders. They include but are not limited to Veterans Affairs, the Oregon Department of Human Services, mental health, additions services, employment department and faith-based groups. Each of these organizations can provide support both in terms of financial assistance and support services.
I found out years ago that many of the community stakeholders provide like services. If we assign a case manager to each homeless person they will be able to build a comprehensive case plan for each individual. The goal would be to address the issues that caused the homelessness, find stable employment and housing.
A good many of the homeless have mental health issues, some are veterans, some have addiction issues, and some are hopeless. Most people who are homeless do it not by choice but they are out of options. Umatilla County has a great opportunity to build a good program if they think outside the box. Just my thoughts.
Joe Mesteth
Hermiston
