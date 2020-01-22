I have managed properties for over 40 years. I am truly alarmed with the current homeless problem. I heard that San Francisco is paying $100,000 per homeless person per year, that their life expectancy is 30 years less and that the hospital is just letting them stay when there are empty beds. The problem is getting worse. Young women with small kids are rapidly increasing.
I was recently visiting with a police officer and his advice to me was "never feed them."
How Christian is that?
It is obvious that our own government does not want to help solve this problem. Regulations make housing unaffordable. Water, sewer, garbage and tax rates must be passed on in rents. They are all too high. New construction standards and parking requirements make affordable housing impossible.
The free market system is not allowed to work.
With the new technology in smoke detectors, sprinkler systems should be eliminated. Homeless people do not need 1-1/2 parking spaces per unit. They seldom have a vehicle. The HUD/inspection requirements make older properties impossible for your tenants to live in.
Do your remember "Ma Smalley's" boarding house in the old "Gunsmoke" episodes? People can share bathrooms, laundry rooms and kitchens. They need these services — not just a warming shelter. Zoning laws restrict residential occupancy in most areas. New construction standards and parking requirements are needed to convert these to affordable housing. Churches are outright in all our zones. We need to encourage faith-based homeless/treatment centers, even government funded.
Boarding houses need to be outright uses in commercial zones and some light industrial locations. The homeless/addiction problem needs to be immediately addressed. Our own doctors caused most of the problem. An emergency executive order is needed.
Kalvin Garton
Pendleton
