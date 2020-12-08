How sad to think we now have to provide sleeping space for homeless people in our parks. I walk in the city park with the cattle by the freeway.
I have seen the homeless guy who begs on the comer at the cannabis store sleeping there a number of times. The hole he has carved out at the south end is always littered knee deep in trash and beer cans. His pooping station is just east of there a few yards. The city grounds crew mows there, but seldom picks up the garbage left.
Today, actually about half of it was gone, so that is an improvement. I can understand the sleeping, I guess, but I don’t understand the constant littering. Some of it remains for weeks at a time.
Regarding parks, I have a great idea that I have shared with Robb Corbett. I think Pendleton needs a bark park. I understand the need for leash laws, but most dogs love to run and chase the ball. I am suggesting a series of fenced areas, possibly 30-by-100, in appropriate city parks. Dogs and owners can shut the gate and dogs can run like crazy for a fair amount of time. They can't fight with other dogs, they don’t bother walkers or picnickers, and the dogs love it.
In fact, I am suggesting the formation of the first chapter of DLM (Dogs Lives Matter). Dogs have rights too. I will suggest one additional idea — the area should be designated the Scott Fairley Memorial Bark Park as an honor to one great guy who is gone too soon. I know Robb liked my idea, but it never hurts to call City Hall or your favorite councilperson and tell them how much you like the idea, and that it should be made a priority.
David Burns
Pendleton
