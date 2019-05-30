If one lives by Stillman Park you can rest assured if you leave anything out the street people will take it. Not all of them are thieves. Some of my wife's cans and bottles for the Pendleton High Dance Team fund raiser were pilfered along with dog food. My neighbors' bottles on her porch were taken. Some packages have been thieved along with a 6-inch electric saw.
The police do an admirable job of touring the park, however, it must take away from doing other police work. Even if they are caught, we now have catch and release because Oregon says that if one cannot pay or afford bail they are let go. I now must buy two more security cameras. Even showing them on camera will have no effect. They literally have a license to steal.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
