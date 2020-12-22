I am a retired Pendleton firefighter of over 30 years and I recently heard that my former fire chief, Dick Hopper, has passed in a remote part of Oregon. I hope that people will remember him as a good man that did the best he could while working for a city manager that I believe was one of Pendleton’s worst!
It was under Hopper's reign that we went from a phone number to the 911 number we have today. It was Dick that helped the city go to an advanced life support system with paramedics instead of basic medics that scooped and ran to the hospital. It was under his support and guidance that we got a helicopter Life Guard first in Oregon, to reach our remote area and to get patients to advanced hospitals. Under his leadership we were the only fire department in the U.S. to have a first-out helicopter, much like the Coast Guard. Unfortunately, it crashed just outside of Pendleton returning from a hospital flight, killing three people on board on Dec. 3, 1986.
He did a lot of remarkable things to improve the quality of life in Pendleton area. We all have to answer to some boss somewhere, and he had his. Unfortunately, we forget who signs his checks doesn’t always think the way we do, and I know many times he found himself between a rock and a hard place and that’s all understandable. He wanted to do the right thing but was sometimes stymied by his leadership.
But I always knew that we kinda have to choose sides, and he and I always knew that. But his door was always open and he was easy to access. He always gave me and others good advice and helped us when we needed it. He was a good man that did a good job for mankind, and Pendleton the world will miss his generosity.
Joel Clift
Prineville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.