I can't imagine all those people talking about 5 billion dollars for a border wall have any concept what that amount of money really is. I was given a concrete example and I still can't comprehend it.
In 1955 my economics class went to the Federal Reserve Bank in Portland. At that time the government was taking the $1,000 bill out of circulation to try to thwart organized crime.
We descended downstairs to the vault where they stored the money. Our guide pulled a bundle of bills off the shelf and handed it to me. I could see this 4.5 inch stack of bills had $1,000 bills on the top and the bottom, which I figured to be a lot of money. It was a million dollars. He then informed us that one billion dollars would be a stack longer than a football field.
For those who have forgotten how many million are in a billion, the answer is 1,000. When I returned home I used my slide rule to multiply 4.5 inches by 1,000 to get 4,500 inches. That figures to be 375 feet. A football field is 340 feet. If you were to stack five of those football fields end to end I am sure you would be unable to recognize the end of the bundle.
Maybe that is what they are counting on.
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.