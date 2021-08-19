While the right is piling on President Joe Biden for the fiasco in Afghanistan, how quickly they forget former President Donald Trump wanted to get out of that country.
Does anybody really believe the outcome with the Taliban would have been any different if Trump was in charge? Even the president of Afghanistan has now fled the country. Perhaps the Afghans have become too dependent on somebody else fighting for them.
We’ve done everything we could to train an army. It’s time to leave. It’s cost us over $2 trillion of borrowed money. I can fully understand soldiers who fought there feeling betrayed, just as in Vietnam. I just believe as the Soviets found out, it’s a no-win situation in that country. It’s a tribal culture, always has been. We would be there forever, spending trillions more trying to make it in our image.
Many men in the country actually agree with the Taliban’s fundamental Muslim beliefs in the first place and do not care for western invaders imposing their lifestyle on them. It’s time to go. We need to pay more attention to the myriad of problems in our own country. This 20-year war reminds me of an old quote from Jonathan Schell's "The Real War":
“It has been said that the United States was deceived into entering and expanding the Vietnam War by its own overoptimistic propaganda. The record suggests, however that the policy makers stayed in Vietnam not so much because of overly optimistic hopes of winning ... as because of overly pessimistic assessments of losing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.