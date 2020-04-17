During World War II, the Japanese controlled the territory of the cinchona tree plantations, and the quinine derived from its bark. Allied forces were at a disadvantage, suffering from malaria in the Pacific theater. The British Commonwealth launched an all-out effort to find a way to synthesize or find a substitute for quinine.
Esmond Snell and Alexander Braunstein proposed that the cell biochemistry made quinonoid as an intermediate in the production of pyridoxamine phosphate (PMP), which is necessary to provide the amino acids used by the cell, and that quinine blocks PMP production by displacing quinonoid. Ten years later, after the definition of DNA, this theory was validated and now the medical term quinolone describes any of a class of antibiotics that interrupt the replication of DNA.
Hydroxychloroquine is in this class, and is presumed to deprive cells of the amino acids COVID-19 needs to replicate — but it also deprives the lymphatic system of the amino acids needed for combinatorial DNA adaptation the body needs to develop immunity to COVID-19.
Ronald J. Bensel
Pendleton
