Morrow County residents should feel fortunate to have such a qualified county commissioner candidate in Jeff Wenholz. He has lived in Morrow County for nearly 50 years. He attended schools in Irrigon and Boardman and essentially lived only outside of the county during his time at Portland State University where he majored in accounting. Since returning he has served on a number of important committees to further his understanding of the needs and concerns of Morrow County cities and citizens.
For the past 20 years he has served on the Morrow County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and Morrow County’s Planning Commission. Additionally, he served on Morrow County’s Umatilla Chemical Depot Citizens Advisory Commission for 11 years. He has also served for the past five years on the Morrow County Budget Committee, and since 2019, on the Good Shepherd Hospital Board of Trustees.
Jeff also currently serves on Umatilla Electric Cooperative (UEC) Board of Directors and has since 2004. I met Jeff four years ago when I was elected to UEC’s Board. During these years I have come to appreciate his careful attention to details, his far better than average understanding of budget sheets, and his innovative and thoughtful decision-making process.
Because of his experiences within the county, he understands the importance of agriculture, manufacturing, processing etc. to the region. He also knows and understands how to help and encourage planned growth throughout the county.
Jeff is a local business man, probably knows and understands the needs and concerns within all of Morrow County better than anyone. I believe Jeff will bring to Morrow County thoughtful and innovative leadership to help navigate Morrow County through current and future issues and for that reason I fully support his election to Morrow County commissioner Position 2.
Philip Hamm
Hermiston
