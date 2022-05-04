I am writing in support of Melissa Lindsay for Morrow County commissioner. Melissa cares about Morrow County communities and has worked diligently to see that they all receive the resources that they need.
She fought hard to make sure that the County Administrative Office remained in Irrigon, when there was a push to move it. She worked through many of her numerous resources to bring everyone to the table to help Ione find a path toward solving their infrastructure needs. She fought for funding for Lexington and all of our cities to assist with their needs. She has rallied many entities to find a solution for the flood mapping at the Kinzua Mill Site, that will allow development.
These are small examples of the way she has touched us all. She serves on so many committees and boards that I can’t begin to list them. Know that they are important and make a difference.
When asked why she is running again, her answer is simple. I am not done yet. She has so many projects to see to completion. Every one of them will benefit us in some way. Improving our neighbor’s lives improves ours. She will be watching out for all of us. I am proud to support and to know Melissa Lindsay. Vote for our citizens. Vote for Melissa Lindsay.
Kim Cutsforth
Heppner
