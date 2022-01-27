The headline in the East Oregonian on Jan. 19, 2022: “Power Companies announce deal on B2H” doesn’t tell the full story. It should read: “BPA pulls out of ownership of the B2H; enters into transmission agreement.”
After 16 years of analysis, the Bonneville Power Administration decided that owning a portion of the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line was not financially viable for them. Instead, in order to serve their customers in southeast Idaho, the BPA will give some unneeded equipment and transmission rights in return for lower wheeling charges (the fee to move energy on other companies’ transmission lines).
In return, Idaho Power must absorb BPA’s share of 24%, bringing Idaho Power’s total share from 21% to 45%, more than doubling their cost. The public knew BPA was withdrawing from ownership of the B2H in 2019 when Idaho Power informed the state utility commissions. In 2021 the Oregon Public Utility Commission told Idaho Power to recalculate B2H’s budget to show PacifiCorp 54% ownership and Idaho Power’s 45% ownership, adjusted for inflation. The budget of $1.2 billon was developed in 2016. It is significantly outdated. In Idaho Power’s most recent filing to the Oregon Public Utility Commission in December, there is still no budget documentation. Idaho Power says it will provide a transmission supplement with a detailed analysis in the first quarter of 2022. The company must still be crunching the numbers, attempting to justify its ability to finance almost half the B2H transmission line.
Idaho Power expects us to accept that doubling its financial obligations will still be the least cost/least risk scenario for customers. Meanwhile they continue plans to pillage the landscape of Eastern Oregon while serving landowners pre-condemnation papers for a project that is still years from approval. I don’t trust them and neither should you.
Jim Kreider
La Grande
