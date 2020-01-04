Has anyone ever noticed that government transparency is not the norm in Oregon? The Oregon PUC is currently writing "new rules," with the input of Idaho Power, to allow Idaho Power to condemn, and seize, land from private landowners. What kind of government does Oregon have that would work with the company wanting to seize private land in making the "new rules" allowing it to be easier? Interesting that none of the private landowners have any input in regards to the "new rules."
There are federal and state laws that requires all utilities of this nature be within a utility corridor. The corridor is there but the state, feds and counties chose not to address it. There is a large transmission line that exists already, running to the same place through Umatilla, Union and Baker counties. The footprint of the existing line could be expanded to incorporate the B2H line. Access roads are already in place, which would greatly reduce the effects of the proposed line. Why is this route being used? The biggest reason is the CTUIR, as Idaho Power cannot condemn and steal their lands. One member of the B2H group stated: "We do not want to deal with Tribes, as they can make our lives miserable."
The state of Oregon, the feds and the enviro community claim to be concerned about our forest lands for sequestering of carbon, however, no one has analyzed the negative effects of a 500-foot-wide clearcut easement through the timber lands. Not only will the loss of timber affect the landowners, it will affect the wildlife, water resources and plant life near the line. If not so serious, it would be funny that the same entities will do all they could to stop a private landowner from doing exactly what they propose to do.
Idaho Power cares less about the private landowners of Eastern Oregon, only profits for its investors. There are no valid reasons for Idaho Power to zigzag across private land other than to avoid public and Tribal lands. One large landowner, east of La Grande, threatened to sue to stop the line and the route was changed. Small landowners don't have the resources to do the same, making them easier to run over.
"Our interest all along has been to support what the community wants," said Mitch Colburn, director of resource planning and operations for Idaho Power.
Now that is funny. Idaho Power cares less about communities, or private landowners, effected by this unneeded line.
John Harvey
Stanfield
