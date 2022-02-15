It’s time to let your ward representatives on the Pendleton City Council and the mayor know about our priorities.
If residents were no longer required to dodge potholes to avoid tire damage and alignment issues on their daily commutes. If we knew that deferred maintenance on our city-owned facilities was a thing of the past. If our children were no longer standing in the wind and rain waiting for a school bus while transients sit sheltered from the wind and rain in a covered bus stop waiting for a free bus. If city employees, with the exception of the police and fire chiefs, were no longer provided with city-owned vehicles to drive to and from work at our expense. If we knew the street sweeper was coming through our neighborhoods once a week just like the garbage truck (the downtown merchants already get that service twice a week). If our general fund was receiving even a small amount of that revenue the city claims the airport is generating from the millions of our tax dollars that’s been invested. If the city could possibly redesign our city hall parking lot so that during snow removal the curbing isn’t destroyed each year.
If, well there are a whole host of other high priority projects that would benefit residents directly, and if they were no longer an issue, perhaps carports could be constructed in city hall’s back parking lot where those vans and buses are stored, not a bus barn and not at the airport, one of the most ridiculous locations in the city. They might just as well build it in Hermiston.
City hall claims you should support this project because it’ll be paid for with free money, a grant, a grant funded by, yup you guessed it, our taxes.
Free? Hardly.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
